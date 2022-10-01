CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

LAW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut CS Disco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on CS Disco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut CS Disco from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut CS Disco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.54.

NYSE:LAW opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $586.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.54.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $39,606.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,905,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 499,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 165,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

