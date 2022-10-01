Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $635,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $1,833,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $17,771,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 13.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,469 shares of company stock worth $54,068,982 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $220.47 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $168.72 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

