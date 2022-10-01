Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 66,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.