CumRocket 1-Day Volume Hits $36,649.00 (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One CumRocket coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CumRocket has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CumRocket has a market cap of $3.31 million and $36,649.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004610 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.64 or 0.01637055 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00035358 BTC.

CumRocket Coin Profile

CumRocket (CRYPTO:CUMMIES) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2021. CumRocket’s total supply is 1,254,771,422 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. CumRocket’s official website is cumrocket.io. The Reddit community for CumRocket is https://reddit.com/r/CumRocket.

CumRocket Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CumRocket is a deflationary token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. This is a token that rewards holders and punishes sellers, which can encourage a steadier price action. CumRocket is a community project, meaning that the community will be involved in the development of the project, each member will be able to participate in discussion and submit ideas. CumRockets main goal is to tap into the porn industry and provide a novel 18+ NFT marketplace where users will be able to buy, sell, swap and collect exclusive 18+ content. As well as a platform that creators can charge for private content, where they get paid in crypto and tipped in $CUMMIES.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CumRocket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CumRocket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CumRocket using one of the exchanges listed above.

