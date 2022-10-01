Curio (CUR) Achieves Market Cap of $55,104.98

Curio (CUR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Curio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Curio has a total market capitalization of $55,104.98 and approximately $85.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curio has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.53 or 0.99993416 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007201 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004812 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063898 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002614 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010356 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005504 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064857 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00082633 BTC.
Curio Coin Profile
Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com.
Buying and Selling Curio
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
