Curve DAO Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $84.63 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $84.63 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,829,287,450 coins and its circulating supply is 636,054,134 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is www.curve.fi. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

