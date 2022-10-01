CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $95.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

About CVS Health



CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

