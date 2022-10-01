CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Update

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock remained flat at $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,940. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

