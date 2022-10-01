DA Davidson Boosts Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $31.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.49. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 59.08%. The business had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after buying an additional 423,084 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,046,000 after buying an additional 4,370,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Beauty Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,742,000 after purchasing an additional 407,849 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Beauty Health by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,271,000 after purchasing an additional 941,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after acquiring an additional 75,495 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

