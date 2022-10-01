Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in September

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,100 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 451,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daicel Price Performance
Daicel stock remained flat at $6.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. Daicel has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $6.56.
Daicel Company Profile
