Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in September

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,100 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 451,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daicel Price Performance

Daicel stock remained flat at $6.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. Daicel has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

Get Daicel alerts:

Daicel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, and Europe. It operates through Medical/Healthcare, Smart, Safety, Materials, Engineering Plastics, and Others segments. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and thickener for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements; and chiral and achiral columns, chiral reagents, bio reagents, and DNA and RNA-based probes, as well as analytical/purification/synthesis/formulation services, and analytical tools services for pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.