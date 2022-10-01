Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Shares of ZI opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 154.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,663 shares of company stock valued at $27,752,445 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,611,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,442,000 after buying an additional 492,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,865,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,952,000 after buying an additional 1,781,775 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 559,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 443,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

