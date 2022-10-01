Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

