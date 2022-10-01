DeFiato (DFIAT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.00 Million

DeFiato (DFIAT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. DeFiato has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $10,118.00 worth of DeFiato was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiato coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiato has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiato Coin Profile

DeFiato was first traded on February 10th, 2022. DeFiato’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for DeFiato is defiato.com. The official message board for DeFiato is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. DeFiato’s official Twitter account is @DeFiatoOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiato

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiato is a centralized platform for DeFi staking, yield farming and financial services. The founding mission is to remove technical barriers and give mainstream users the same ability that experienced large crypto players have to support their favorite blockchain projects, while earning rewards at the same time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiato directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiato should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiato using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

