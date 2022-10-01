DeFIRE Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week (CWAP)

DeFIRE (CWAP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. DeFIRE has a market capitalization of $262,088.07 and approximately $29,444.00 worth of DeFIRE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFIRE has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFIRE coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeFIRE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,934,971 coins. The Reddit community for DeFIRE is https://reddit.com/r/deFIRE_fi. DeFIRE’s official Twitter account is @DeFIRE_Fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFIRE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFIRE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFIRE using one of the exchanges listed above.

