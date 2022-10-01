DeFIRE Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week (CWAP)

DeFIRE (CWAP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. DeFIRE has a market capitalization of $262,088.07 and approximately $29,444.00 worth of DeFIRE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFIRE has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFIRE coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003372 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010831 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About DeFIRE
DeFIRE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,934,971 coins. The Reddit community for DeFIRE is https://reddit.com/r/deFIRE_fi. DeFIRE’s official Twitter account is @DeFIRE_Fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DeFIRE
