delta.theta (DLTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,440.00

delta.theta (DLTA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. delta.theta has a total market capitalization of $779,909.65 and approximately $14,440.00 worth of delta.theta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, delta.theta has traded 71.9% higher against the US dollar. One delta.theta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069610 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10641761 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

delta.theta Profile

delta.theta’s total supply is 99,307,917 coins and its circulating supply is 53,780,000 coins. delta.theta’s official Twitter account is @home.

delta.theta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as delta.theta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire delta.theta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy delta.theta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

