Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Deluxe Price Performance

DLX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 430,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,223. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $717.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 90.23%.

DLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Deluxe by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Deluxe by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Further Reading

