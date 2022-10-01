Denali Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:DECAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on October 4th

Denali Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 4th. Denali Capital Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 7th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

DECAU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. 2,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,536. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $598,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,619,000.

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

