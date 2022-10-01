Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Target Price to GBX 250

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 315 ($3.81).

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 189.85 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 228.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 236.12. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 187.35 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 307.60 ($3.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

