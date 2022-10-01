Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Target Price to $22.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.28.

Trinseo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $640.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,765,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,355,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,527,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after buying an additional 98,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,634,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after buying an additional 96,203 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

