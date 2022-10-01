DGPayment Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, DGPayment has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. DGPayment has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $551,158.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DGPayment coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DGPayment Profile

DGPayment’s genesis date was July 27th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog.

DGPayment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment is a global payment processor created for business owners of small to medium enterprises, eCommerce, and every participant of the blockchain industry.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DGPayment should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DGPayment using one of the exchanges listed above.

