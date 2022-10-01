Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Up 35.8% in September

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

DFFN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $26.18.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.29). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DFFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

