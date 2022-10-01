Digital Fitness Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Digital Fitness has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for about $0.0708 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $179,206.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Fitness alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069546 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10631956 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness launched on March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Fitness’ official website is 360wellness.io/defit.

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fitness should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fitness using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.