DigitalBits Trading Down 39.4% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $484,011.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00196068 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

