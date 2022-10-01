Digix Gold Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $44.00 or 0.00227829 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.53 or 0.99993416 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063898 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064857 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00082633 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

