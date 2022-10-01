disBalancer Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. disBalancer has a market cap of $265,125.00 and approximately $77,293.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.0707 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer was first traded on April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 3,750,000 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for disBalancer is https://reddit.com/r/disbalancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. disBalancer’s official website is disbalancer.com.

disBalancer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

