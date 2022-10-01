dKargo (DKA) Price Tops $0.0403 on Top Exchanges

dKargo (DKA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. dKargo has a market capitalization of $201.73 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dKargo

dKargo’s launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo.

Buying and Selling dKargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment.DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received.”

