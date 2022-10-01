DOGGY Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. DOGGY has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $153,385.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DOGGY has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004588 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00045732 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $314.94 or 0.01633539 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035377 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 coins. DOGGY’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto doggies are 10,000 procedurally designed NFTs in gif format with cute animation by top-notch artists and they can be minted by burning Doggy tokens. Each of the NFTs is unique with traits like dog breed, color, or accessories.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

