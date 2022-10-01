Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), reports. The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Duckhorn Portfolio updated its FY23 guidance to $0.62-0.64 EPS.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. 1,374,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,992. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

