Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,842,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the quarter. Dynavax Technologies accounts for about 4.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 4.63% of Dynavax Technologies worth $73,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,719.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $600,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $257,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,719.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474 in the last three months. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynavax Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms have commented on DVAX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,290. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.64. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 107.10%. The firm had revenue of $256.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

