Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 224,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,360 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 40,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EIM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 426,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,343. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

