Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $144.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.06.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

