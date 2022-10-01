Edge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for approximately 3.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Storage Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,446. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $284.01 and a twelve month high of $421.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

