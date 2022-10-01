Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,037 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. 346,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,690. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99.

