Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $67,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EDIT opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $841.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.