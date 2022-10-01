Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.78.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $67,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Editas Medicine Stock Up 0.7 %
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)
