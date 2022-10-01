Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Up 77.7% in September

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the August 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.96. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

