eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Short Interest Update

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 59,376 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $47,500.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 45,900 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $50,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,818 shares in the company, valued at $149,647.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 59,376 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $47,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,554 shares of company stock worth $200,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFTR. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,487,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,107 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFTR stock remained flat at $0.57 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,664. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.46.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

