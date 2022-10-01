eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$103.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.19 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.
eGain Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.69 million, a P/E ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. eGain has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $13.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eGain (EGAN)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.