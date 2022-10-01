eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$103.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.19 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.

eGain Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.69 million, a P/E ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. eGain has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Get eGain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

eGain Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eGain by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in eGain by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in eGain by 81.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.