Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Eisai Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45. Eisai has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $74.89.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eisai will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

