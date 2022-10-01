Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.67. 2,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Electricité de France Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

About Electricité de France

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

