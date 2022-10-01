Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $3,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Elevation Oncology by 917.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Elevation Oncology by 968.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135,863 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Elevation Oncology by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.13. 65,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,463. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $26.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.82. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

