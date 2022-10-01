Eleven Finance Price Hits $0.0116 on Top Exchanges (ELE)

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Eleven Finance has a market cap of $43,510.87 and approximately $91,460.00 worth of Eleven Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Eleven Finance has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One Eleven Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eleven Finance is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Eleven Finance’s total supply is 5,320,822 coins and its circulating supply is 3,763,683 coins. Eleven Finance’s official Twitter account is @ElevenFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elementrem is a Proof of Work Ethereum clone. It has the same features and tools like smart contract and dapp creation and deployment. “

