Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Shares Down 8.3%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 9,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 496,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.83%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -782.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.