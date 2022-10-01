Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Update

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Else Nutrition from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Else Nutrition Price Performance

BABYF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. 26,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Else Nutrition has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

Featured Stories

