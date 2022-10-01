ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11,839.00

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $24,986.52 and $11,839.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,262.98 or 0.99976158 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065369 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00065488 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00082833 BTC.

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

