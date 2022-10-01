Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Update

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,974,200 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the August 31st total of 1,235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,935.5 days.

EMLAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Empire from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Empire from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF remained flat at $25.36 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. Empire has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,600 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

