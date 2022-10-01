Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

