Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $37.10. 3,497,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,322. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

