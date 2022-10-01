Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
DAVA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.11.
Endava Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.78. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava
Endava Company Profile
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
