Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DAVA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.11.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.78. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Endava by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Endava by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 105,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

