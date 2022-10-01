Endor Protocol (EDR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $57.00

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $296,567.07 and $57.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00218823 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00196457 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005602 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.