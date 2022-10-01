Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 9.8%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.09. 104,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,798,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Enovix Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at $18,726,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at $18,726,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,466,550. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,680,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

